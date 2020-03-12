UPS names former Home Depot executive Carol Tomé as CEO

March 12 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Thursday named former Home Depot HD.N executive Carol Tomé as chief executive officer, effective June 1.

Tomé will replace outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney, who takes on the executive chairman role before retiring from the UPS board on Sept. 30.

Tomé was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer at Home Depot Inc.

