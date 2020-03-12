US Markets

UPS names former Home Depot executive Carol Tomé as CEO

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday named former Home Depot executive Carol Tomé as chief executive officer, effective June 1.

March 12 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Thursday named former Home Depot HD.N executive Carol Tomé as chief executive officer, effective June 1.

Tomé will replace outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney, who takes on the executive chairman role before retiring from the UPS board on Sept. 30.

Tomé was previously executive vice president and chief financial officer at Home Depot Inc.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular