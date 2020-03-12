UPS Names Carol Tomé CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The UPS (UPS) Board has named Carol Tomé as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1. Carol Tomé has been a member of the UPS Board since 2003 and serves as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Tomé is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Home Depot.

The current Chairman and CEO, David Abney, will become Executive Chairman of the Board. He will retire from the UPS Board on September 30. On September 30, William Johnson, UPS Lead Independent Director, will be appointed as non-executive Chairman. Abney will remain as a special consultant through the end of 2020 and then retire.

