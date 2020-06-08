UPS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.98, changing hands as high as $110.21 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPS's low point in its 52 week range is $82 per share, with $125.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.21. The UPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

