UPS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $186.93, changing hands as high as $188.46 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UPS's low point in its 52 week range is $154.8718 per share, with $233.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.91. The UPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
