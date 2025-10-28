UPS Issues Q4 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said, for the fourth quarter of 2025, on a consolidated basis, it expects revenue to be approximately $24.0 billion and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of approximately 11.0% - 11.5%. For the full year 2025, dividend payments are expected to be around $5.5 billion.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $1.311 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.539 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.475 billion or $1.74 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $21.415 billion from $22.245 billion last year.

Shares of UPS are up 15% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

