Markets
UPS

UPS Intends To Hire At Least 60K For Holiday Season In One Weekend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said Tuesday it plans to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000+ seasonal employees it needs for the holiday season in one weekend. UPS Brown Friday begins Nov. 4, with more than 450 in-person and virtual events scheduled across the country.

The seasonal employees being hired include seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers. Nearly 80 percent of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The company added that nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular