UPS Intends To Hire At Least 60K For Holiday Season In One Weekend

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said Tuesday it plans to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000+ seasonal employees it needs for the holiday season in one weekend. UPS Brown Friday begins Nov. 4, with more than 450 in-person and virtual events scheduled across the country.

The seasonal employees being hired include seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers. Nearly 80 percent of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The company added that nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

