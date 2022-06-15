UPS Inks Tentative Deal With Pilots' Union on Contract Extension

United Parcel Service UPS received encouraging tidings on the labor front when UPS Airlines and the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) inked a provisional pay-related deal. However, specific details of the agreement are kept under wraps.

The IPA, a collective bargaining unit, represents the 3,300 plus professional pilots at UPS. However, the new contract still has a long way to go before it becomes effective. We note that tentative agreements do not necessarily mean that the deal will be operational. The provisional contract signed by UPS will now be voted upon by the union members.

Per IPA’s president Captain Robert Travis "Over the next month we will present this tentative agreement for a two-year contract extension to our crewmembers with an unqualified recommendation for ratification. This tentative agreement is unanimously approved and endorsed by the six-pilot IPA Executive Board."

The voting procedure has to be completed by Aug 3. The provisional deal will be valid only if the voting result is favorable. On successful ratification, IPA’s contract with UPS will be extended to Sep 1, 2025.

UPS shares have declined 18.7% so far this year due to headwinds like high fuel costs and supply-chain woes.



However, successful ratification of the above deal may boost the stock. We expect investors to await further updates on this issue.

