UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation

Reuters
United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday it was ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo as package carriers work to cut costs and tailpipe pollution.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

