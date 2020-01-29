UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation

United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday it was ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo as package carriers work to cut costs and tailpipe pollution.
