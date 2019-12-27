UPS Hopes for 1.9M Package Returns on National Returns Day

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS expects yet another record-setting National Returns Day on the back of significant rise in online shopping during the holiday season.



The company anticipates to receive a record 1.9 million returns packages into its network on Jan 2, the National Returns Day. The figure representing a 26% increase from that recorded a year ago will create a record for the seventh consecutive year.



Given the rapid growth in online shopping, e-commerce sales have reportedly touched a record high this holiday season. Per Mastercard's data, e-commerce sales jumped 18.8% year over year in the period between Nov 1 and Dec 24, 2019.



UPS is benefiting immensely from this solid uptick in e-commerce, especially on the domestic front. Evidently, the company’s U.S. Domestic Package revenues grew 9.8% in the third quarter owing to 9% volume expansion across all products. Moreover, UPS anticipates cross-border e-commerce volumes to augment 28% during the 2019-2021 period.



Courtesy of rising package volumes and the company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks, UPS' shares have rallied more than 23% in a year's time compared with the industry's 12.9% rise.







