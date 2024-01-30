UPS forecasts 2024 revenue below expectations; shares fall

Updates with background and Q4 earnings from paragraph 4

Jan 30(Reuters) - United Parcel Service UPS.N forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the world's biggest package delivery firm faces sluggish domestic and international ecommerce demand.

The company expects full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $92.0 billion to $94.5 billion, below analysts' estimates of $95.57 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's shares were down 5% before the bell.

Waning ecommerce demand has pressured the company and blunted the gains from efforts to win back the 1.5 million-packages-a-day of volume diverted to rivals including the non-unionized FedEx FDX.N during last year's labor contract talks.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.9 billion, down from $27 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted profit fell to $2.47 per share, from $3.62 per share.

