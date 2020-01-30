UPS forecasts 2020 profit below expectations

(Adds details) Jan 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday forecast full-year earnings below estimates, as it grapples with weakness in global industrial production, hurting shipments. The company said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share of $7.76 to $8.06, below analysts' average estimate of $8.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The world's largest package delivery company said revenue at its international business fell 1.7% in the fourth quarter, while revenue at its supply chain and freight unit fell 1.3%. Atlanta-based UPS said adjusted net income rose to $1.84 billion, or $2.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 share, a year earlier. [nGNX5x2fbq] Revenue rose 3.6% to $20.57 billion, slightly below analysts' expectation of $20.66 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Shares of the company fell 1% to $114.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Culver City, California; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UPS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

