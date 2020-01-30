UPS forecasts 2020 profit below expectations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday forecast 2020 earnings below estimates after reporting a 3.6% rise in revenue for the key holiday quarter, helped by demand from e-commerce companies. The company said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share between $7.76 and $8.06, below the midpoint of analysts' average estimate of $8.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Atlanta-based UPS said adjusted net income rose to $1.84 billion, or $2.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 share, a year earlier. [nGNX5x2fbq] Revenue rose 3.6% to $20.57 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Culver City, California; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UPS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

