UPS Falls on Softer 2020 Outlook

Investors appeared to overlook the company’s solid financial results for the latest quarter.

United Parcel Service posted solid financial results for the fourth quarter Thursday, but the stock still tumbled as management gave a dimmer outlook for 2020.

The package delivery giant posted adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share on revenue of $20.6 billion for the quarter ended in December, up 9% and 4% from the year-ago period, respectively. Earnings were largely in line with Wall Street’s consensus expectations, but the lower corporate tax rate contributed about five to six cents of per-share earnings. Excluding that tax impact, the results actually missed estimates by about 3%, according to Bernstein analyst David Vernon.

UPS’s (ticker: UPS) adjusted operating margin improved by 100 basis points to 11.1% in the fourth quarter. That’s likely due to UPS’s investments in its network and labor contracts, which has created positive leverage for the company in the competition for e-commerce businesses.

The company’s domestic segment—the largest beneficiary of improving automation and capacity expansion—saw total revenue grow 7% from year-ago period to $13.4 billion, while sales for the international business slid 2% to $3.8 billion amid the weak global macro backdrop. The supply chain and freight segment produced $3.4 billion in revenue, also down 2% from the year-ago period.

“UPS performed well in 2019 despite an erratic macro backdrop due to the China-U.S. trade war,” wrote Cowen analyst Helane Becker in a Thursday note. “Although we’ve seen global PMIs improve in recent months as Europe appears to have bottomed, the global macro environment calls for slowing [gross domestic product] growth from 2019 to 2020.”

And that could negatively affect the company’s earnings growth in the coming year. For 2020, UPS management forecasts earnings to come in the range of $7.76 to $8.06 per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting $8.03, which comes in at the high end of management guidance.

UPS shares tumbled more than 6% on Thursday as investors worried about the softer outlook. “Collectively, the fourth-quarter performance was better than we feared and represents a strong peak quarter,” wrote Citibank analyst Christian Wetherbee on Thursday. “That said, muted 2020 guidance speaks to the longer-term headwinds of e-commerce, which constrain earnings power in a positive revenue environment.”

Bernstein’s Vernon says the fourth-quarter performance was “reasonably strong” and profit margins are positive. He expects further margin gains in the domestic segment, as well as some recovery in freight demand in the second half of the year. “Key question for the stock is whether the market will look through a lighter 2020 guide and give them credit for investment pull forwards on service,” he wrote.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

