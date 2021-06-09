UPS expects about $100 bln in total revenue in 2023

June 9 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N expects to top $100 billion in total revenue in 2023, the world's biggest parcel delivery company said on Wednesday as it laid out its three-year financial targets.

The company forecast full-year revenue between $98 billion to $102 billion for 2023, compared with the average analyst estimate of $100.19 billion, according to Refinitiv data. It reported a full-year revenue of $84.6 billion in 2020.

UPS also said it expects to be carbon-neutral across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in its global operations by 2050.

Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, while scope 2 emissions are from the power a company uses for its operations, such as gas-powered electricity purchased.

Scope 3 emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organization, but that the organization indirectly impacts in its value chain.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

