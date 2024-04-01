News & Insights

Markets
UPS

UPS Expands USPS Partnership With Air Cargo Contract

April 01, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) announced that it has secured a major air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service or USPS.

This contract, effective immediately, marks an expansion of the current partnership between UPS and USPS.

Financial details of the agreement were not revealed.

After a transition phase, UPS is expected to take on the role of USPS's primary air cargo provider and will handle most of the USPS air cargo within the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.