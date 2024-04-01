UPS Expands USPS Partnership With Air Cargo Contract

(RTTNews) - Monday, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) announced that it has secured a major air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service or USPS.

This contract, effective immediately, marks an expansion of the current partnership between UPS and USPS.

Financial details of the agreement were not revealed.

After a transition phase, UPS is expected to take on the role of USPS's primary air cargo provider and will handle most of the USPS air cargo within the United States.

