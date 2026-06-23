UPS Expands in Healthcare Logistics With $48 Million Investment

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is strengthening its competitive position in the healthcare logistics industry through its latest $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities globally. These facilities are streamlined for speed and short-term storage between air and ground movements, alongside maintaining specific temperature requirements. These facilities are located in key U.S. and international markets, including Europe, Asia and the Americas.

This latest investment announcement solidifies UPS’ global cold-chain network as demand rises for medicines requiring strict temperature ranges of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, 15 to 25 degrees Celsius and frozen.

Kate Gutmann, executive vice president and president of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions at United Parcel Service, stated, “We have aligned our investments with our Healthcare customers’ specialized needs. Our global cross-dock facilities strengthen our end-to-end cold-chain capabilities to ensure critical treatments are delivered safely and reliably to patients around the world. This effort – and all of our work in healthcare logistics – extends from a deep understanding that we’re doing more than moving packages. We are helping patients access the medications and treatments they need.”

To Conclude

With therapies like cell and gene treatments, mRNA platforms and GLP-1 injectables evolving, healthcare supply chains are becoming more sensitive, and temperature regulations are a key element of the system. The thriving biologics pipeline is making the cold-chain logistics more complex.

Given that the industry demand for temperature-sensitive biologics is anticipated to increase, the latest investment decision by UPS seems to be a strategic business move on its part.

This is not the first time UPS has widened its network in healthcare logistics through acquisitions. To name a few, these include the acquisitions of Bomi Group in 2022, Frigo Trans and BPL in Europe and Andlauer Healthcare Group in North America in 2025. These were followed by the recent expansion of UPS’s Incheon, Korea air hub in 2026 to help the expanding pharmaceutical trade flows.

John Bolla, president of UPS Healthcare, stated, “Biologics and personalized treatments are driving better, more targeted care for patients. These investments reflect our commitment to continue to align our leading end-to-end supply chain to protect innovative treatments and diagnostics, supporting better patient outcomes.”

The aim is to maintain a supply chain which provides both time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare shipments smoothly across air, ocean, ground and final mile.

UPS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

United Parcel Service currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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