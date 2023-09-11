News & Insights

US Markets
UPS

UPS estimates new contract with Teamsters to increase costs 3.3%

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 11, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka and Lisa Baertlein for Reuters ->

Adds CFO comments in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Parcel Service UPS.N said on Monday its new five-year contract covering some 340,000 Teamsters-represented workers in the United States would increase wage and benefit costs at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate over the life of the agreement.

The new contract expires on July 31, 2028, and 46% of wage and benefit costs from that agreement will hit this year, UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said in a recorded message.

Contract-related costs in the second half of 2023 are expected to be about $500 million more than UPS expected, Newman said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.