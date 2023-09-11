UPS estimates new contract with Teamsters to increase costs 3.3%

Adds CFO comments in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Parcel Service UPS.N said on Monday its new five-year contract covering some 340,000 Teamsters-represented workers in the United States would increase wage and benefit costs at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate over the life of the agreement.

The new contract expires on July 31, 2028, and 46% of wage and benefit costs from that agreement will hit this year, UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said in a recorded message.

Contract-related costs in the second half of 2023 are expected to be about $500 million more than UPS expected, Newman said.

