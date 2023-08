Aug 22 (Reuters) - Teamsters-represented UPS UPS.N workers voted to approve a five-year labor contract that covers about 340,000 U.S. employees at the parcel delivery firm, the union said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Pratyush.Thakur@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.