UPS Elevates Brian Dykes to the Chief Financial Officer Position

United Parcel Service UPS has appointed Brian Dykes as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will assume his new responsibilities with immediate effect. As CFO, he will oversee UPS' financial strategies and lead the global finance organization, managing planning, treasury, tax, financial reporting, financial operations and investor relations.

The 46-year-old Dykes has been associated with UPS for a quarter of a century. Since April 2023, he has been serving as the senior vice president of global finance and planning. Previously, he held many senior roles within the company's finance and accounting, corporate treasury, mergers and acquisitions, business intelligence and business development functions, both in the United States and internationally.

Expressing delight at the new appointment, Carol B. Tomé, UPS’ chief executive officer, stated, “Brian’s experience makes him uniquely qualified. The Board and I are confident that Brian’s financial and business acumen, honed in a variety of strategic leadership roles at UPS during his career, make him the best person to lead our global finance function as we execute on our Better and Bolder strategy to drive shareowner value.”

Dykes' appointment is expected to boost investors’ confidence, leveraging his extensive experience and deep understanding of the company’s financials. His expertise can lead to improved financial strategies and better risk management, thereby enhancing the company’s financial stability and making it appealing to investors.

Price Performance

United Parcel Service’s shares have declined 1.9% month to date compared with its industry’s fall of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

UPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

