UPS Earnings: Why the Stock Jumped on Middling Earnings

When people that I meet socially find out that I write about the markets, they always have questions for me, usually “Where are stocks going?” To that, I often answer with “Up and down,” which may not be very helpful, but is at least honest. After that, the most common question from those who follow markets closely and regard themselves to some extent as traders is about why individual stocks react as they do to earnings. You know the picture, right? A company reports a beat of expectations on earnings, which should in theory be the most important metric, and the stock drops. Or maybe they miss on both top and bottom lines and the stock jumps.

Less dramatic, but also confusing for a lot of people, is something like what happened with logistics giant UPS (UPS) this morning. They reported a so-so fourth quarter, beating estimates for earnings per share (EPS) by a small margin, but missing on revenue, and offering guidance for the year that was just below Street expectations. On balance, that should be seen as a mildly bad report. In most cases, a miss on revenue and low forward guidance would outweigh a beat on earnings and would prompt a negative immediate reaction in a stock.

This morning, however, UPS did this:

The first clue as to why that might happen is the left hand side of the 1-minute, 1-day chart above, before this morning’s release, which represents price action yesterday. Most of the time, in any market, the immediate reaction to a scheduled data release is more about market positioning going into the numbers than it is the numbers themselves. In this case, the chart shows sustained selling yesterday, which presumably means that traders were anticipating earnings that were worse than the published consensus expectations and went into the release short of UPS.

Those positions are almost the definition of “fast money.” They are taken to benefit from an expected event and designed to be squared up soon after that event takes place. That means that once the numbers are out, there are buyers regardless of what those numbers actually are. When they are neutral to slightly negative, as were UPS’s earnings, the impact of those fast money buyers is often exaggerated. That situation results in little interest in the stock immediately following the news, leaving those looking to square up their short positions scrambling for offers.

Thus, what should have been a non-event release prompted a 3% jump in the stock. However, that isn’t indicative of the long-term, or rather medium-term prospects of UPS.

In the very long-term I think the stock can benefit from things like the continued migration to online shopping, the move to EVs that will reduce fuel cost volatility, and the prospect of autonomous vehicles reducing labor costs. And we know what is pushing the stock higher in the short-term. In between, though, say over the next few months, it looks like a soft spot is coming.

The Fed starts its meeting today amid expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike, and that or anything more will reiterate their stated goal of pushing back hard on inflation, even if that means prompting a painful recession. There is already evidence that consumers are slowing down somewhat as inflation is biting into their spending power. Nor are the signs on the cost side of things encouraging: oil fell throughout Q4, but has steadied and even bounced a bit so far this year, and the labor market remains tight.

All in all, despite some long-term factors that will work in its favor, UPS faces an immediate future of falling demand for shipping and rising costs, and I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that that isn’t exactly encouraging. When you see the stock bouncing this morning on what appears to be at best neutral earnings, don’t be fooled. That move looks to be primarily technical and, therefore, barring any surprise dovishness from the Fed, the most likely scenario over the next few days is that those gains are given back.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.