News & Insights

Markets
UPS

UPS Drops 8% Following Fourth Quarter Results

January 30, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) are falling more than 8% Tuesday morning after the logistics giant reported lower profit as well as revenue for the fourth quarter than last year. While earnings surpassed the average estimates of analysts, revenue missed.

Net income was $1.61 billion or $1.87 per share, down from $3.45 billion or $3.96 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.47 per share,31.8% below the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $24.92 billion or $27.03 billion in the previous year. UPS, currently at $145, has traded in the range of $133.68 - $197.80 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.