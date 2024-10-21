News & Insights

UPS downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

October 21, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Barclays downgraded UPS (UPS) to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $120. The company’s near-term earnings could be pressured by a “still weak” parcel demand backdrop, but long-term pressures from Amazon (AMZN), non-union FedEx (FDX) competition and limited dividend growth “paint a relatively tough outlook” for UPS shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites the company’s long-term challenges for the downgrade to Underweight.

