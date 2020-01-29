US Markets

UPS doubling down on weekend deliveries as e-commerce booms and Amazon looms

United Parcel Service Inc said it aims to more than double weekend deliveries in 2020 as package carriers look for ways to satisfy the always-on demands of e-commerce customers, including rising rival Amazon.com Inc.

