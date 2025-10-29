UPS: From Discount to Delivery—Why Analysts May Turn Bullish

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has struggled with growth in a challenging environment, but the worst is behind the company, and the outlook is rapidly improving. The fiscal Q3 2025 earnings report included news that every investor wanted to hear, whether or not they are exposed to the stock; the holiday quarter will be better than expected. This means increased package volume in the crucial holiday season, packages that equate to retail sales and economic activity that is not priced into transportation stocks.

The takeaway for UPS investors is that, in addition to Q3 strength, its lean into operational quality is also paying off, positioning it for a leveraged earnings rebound in 2026.

In this scenario, concerns about dividend safety are not unwarranted but likely overblown. The company’s payout ran at a high 86% of the current year's earnings outlook ahead of the Q3 release. Still, the Q3 adjusted earnings were well above consensus, and the guidance was better than expected, improving the coverage with growth expected to resume next year.

The greater risk is that the pace of distribution increases, and share buybacks will remain sluggish until the business recovery is well underway. The dividend is worth an attractive 7.35% in late October, and repurchase activity reduced the count by 0.80% for the year.

UPS Compounds Solid Quarter With Favorable Guidance

United Parcel Service had a solid quarter with revenue and earnings outpacing MarketBeat’s reported consensus. Revenue contracted by 3.6% but far less than expected, outpacing the forecast by more than half a billion dollars or 270 basis points. Strength was driven by higher realized revenue per package, up nearly 10% year-over-year, offset by a decline in volume.

The U.S. Domestic was the weakest link, organically, down by 2.6% due to volume shrinkage. The Supply Chain Solutions segment contracted by a larger 22%, primarily due to divestitures, which unencumber the business, setting it up for long-term growth and improved operational quality. International was the strong point, growing by nearly 6% on a 4.8% volume increase.

A one-off impacts earnings, but even after that is backed out, the adjusted EPS is well above the consensus. The $1.74 in adjusted EPS is 44 cents better than expected, including the 30-cent one-off. This leaves core earnings 14 cents, or more than 1,000 bps, above the consensus forecast, with strength expected to carry into the following quarter. The company’s revenue forecast, likely cautious, is around $24 billion, positioning it to outperform when the subsequent earnings cycle arrives.

Analysts and Institutions Optimistic on UPS Rebound

Analyst trends played a significant role in UPS’s stock price sell-off, as they steadily lowered price targets over the past year. However, the market sell-off appears to have been overextended in late October, with the stock price moving in the low end of the analysts' range and consensus forecasting a 25% upside ahead of the release.

The likely outcome is that analysts will begin reaffirming and lifting sentiment ratings or price targets, affirming the October bottom, and accelerating the rebound. Likewise, institutional activity has been bullish in 2025, netting nearly $2 in shares for each $1 sold, with average daily volume hitting a new high in Q4.

The post-release price action affirms analysts' and institutions' faith in UPS's value and capital return capacity, rising by more than 10% in premarket trading, suggesting a bottom in the $88 to $90 range. The signal is compounded by bullish swings in the stochastic and MACD, which signal a trend change in this market.

The question is whether the market follows through on the signal and continues higher in the open session. If not, UPS’s trend change is likely from down to sideways and will remain until a more potent catalyst emerges. If the market continues higher, UPS stock could reach $135 before year’s end, for an approximately 50% gain.

