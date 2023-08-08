News & Insights

UPS cuts revenue view on lower e-commerce demand, new labor contract

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 08, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service UPS.N on Tuesday lowered its 2023 revenue forecast, hurt by softening e-commerce demand and an improved labor contract it offered to workers.

UPS now expects 2023 consolidated revenue to be about $93 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of about $97 billion.

