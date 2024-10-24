UPS Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook To Reflect Coyote Sale, Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) on Thursday revised down its annual revenue guidance to reflect the completed disposition of Coyote Logistics.

For the full year, the company now projects revenue of around $91.1 billion, compared with earlier outlook of $93 billion.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect UPS to post revenue of $91.85 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

UPS still expects annul capital expenditures of around $4 billion, unchanged from the previous outlook.

Further, the company also anticipates dividend payments of around $5.4 billion.

UPS was trading up by 5.48 percent at $138.61 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.