UPS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.63, changing hands as low as $107.34 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPS's low point in its 52 week range is $92.65 per share, with $125.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.80. The UPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

