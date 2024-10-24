UPS CEO says turned attention to revenue quality

UPS (UPS) CEO Carol Tome said on the company’s Q3 earnings call: “Now that volume is growing back into our network, we have turned our attention to revenue quality with a focus on the segments of the market we want to serve.”

