09:01 EDT UPS (UPS) CEO says seeing ‘real good uptake,’ keep rate on holiday peak surcharge
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UPS:
- UPS CEO says turned attention to revenue quality
- Morning Movers: UPS ascends and Textron descends after quarterly reports
- UPS CEO says shippers have recently ‘tempered’ holiday expectations
- UPS says Q3 macro environment ‘slightly worse than expected’
- UPS Earnings: UPS Gains on Strong Q3 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.