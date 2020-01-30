UPS Beats on Q4 Earnings

United Parcel Service UPS reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) of $2.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Earnings increased on a year-over-year basis.

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for UPS depicted a stable picture prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings remained stagnant over the past 60 days



Prior to the earnings beat in the fourth-quarter, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the last four quarters. The average earnings beat was 0.4%.

UPS recorded operating revenues of $20,568 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20,578.5 million. Revenues, however, increased year over year.

Key Stats to Note: The package delivery company expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.76 and $8.06. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 currently stands at $7.98 per share. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $4.3 billion and $4.7 billion for the current year. Effective tax rate is expected between 22.5% and 23.5% for 2020.



Zacks Rank: Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



