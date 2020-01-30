UPS Announces Earnings Guidance; Q4 Profit Matches Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) estimates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $7.76 to $8.06. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.07. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share rose 8.8% to $2.11. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.11, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue increased 3.6% to $20.6 billion, due to strong average daily volume growth during the peak holiday season. Analysts expected revenue of $20.66 billion for the quarter.

