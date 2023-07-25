UPS and Teamsters Union reach tentative labor deal

Corrects syntax in headline

July 25 (Reuters) - The Teamsters Union, representing about 340,000 U.S. workers at UPS UPS.N, said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the parcel delivery firm.

"This agreement continues to reward UPS's full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive", UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

Shares of the world's largest parcel delivery firm were up 2.3% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

