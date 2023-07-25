News & Insights

US Markets
UPS

UPS and Teamsters Union reach tentative labor deal

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 25, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Corrects syntax in headline

July 25 (Reuters) - The Teamsters Union, representing about 340,000 U.S. workers at UPS UPS.N, said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the parcel delivery firm.

"This agreement continues to reward UPS's full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive", UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement.

Shares of the world's largest parcel delivery firm were up 2.3% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.