UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices

Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand.

The world's largest parcel delivery firm's adjusted third-quarter profit rose to $2.99 per share, from $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast of about $102 billion and adjusted operating margin of around 13.7%.

