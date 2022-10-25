US Markets
UPS

UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices

Contributors
Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand.

The world's largest parcel delivery firm's adjusted third-quarter profit rose to $2.99 per share, from $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast of about $102 billion and adjusted operating margin of around 13.7%.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPSFDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular