UPS adjusted profit rises on e-commerce demand

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday as the parcel delivery company raised prices amid an ongoing boom in e-commerce package shipments.

Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020, UPS prioritized lucrative deliveries over volume and courted customers generating more revenue and profits, such as healthcare companies and small and medium-sized businesses.

E-commerce shipments fueled revenue at rival FedEx Corp FDX.N and UPS during the pandemic, but FedEx has been less successful than its rival at translating that additional business into profit.

UPS posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, compared with $2.77 per share a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $24.4 billion, compared with $22.9 billion the previous year.

UPS said it plans to double share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the year.

