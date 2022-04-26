US Markets
UPS adjusted profit rises on e-commerce demand

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday as the parcel delivery company focused on more profitable customers amid an ongoing boom in e-commerce package shipments.

The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, compared with $2.77 per share a year earlier.

