UPS adjusted profit rises on e-commerce demand

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday as the parcel delivery company focused on more profitable customers amid an ongoing boom in e-commerce package shipments.

The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, compared with $2.77 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.