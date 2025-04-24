UPS To Acquire Andlauer Healthcare

(RTTNews) - Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND.TO) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with affiliates of UPS (UPS) under which UPS has agreed to acquire AHG via an all-cash transaction that values AHG at an equity value of approximately C$2.2 billion. All of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of Andlauer Healthcare will be acquired for C$55.00 per share in cash.

The deal is supported by Michael Andlauer, CEO of AHG and the indirect holder of 53.2% of AHG's outstanding shares and 82.0% of the votes entitled to be cast to approve the transaction. Following the close of the transaction, Michael Andlauer will lead UPS Canada Healthcare and Andlauer Healthcare Group.

