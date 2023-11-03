UPRO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (Symbol: UPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.70, changing hands as high as $42.68 per share. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $52.2214 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.13.

