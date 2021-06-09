Upper Crust owner's losses widen on slow recovery in travel

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Upper Crust owner SSP Group reported on Wednesday a bigger half-year loss, as air and rail travel were slow to take off despite many countries easing restrictions in the first three months of 2021.

The London-based snack food group, which sells food and drinks in airports and train stations in 35 countries, reported an underlying loss before tax of 182 million pounds ($257.62 million) for the six months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 10.7 million pound a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

