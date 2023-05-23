Upper Crust owner SSP sees profit at upper end of expectations

May 23 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group SSPG.L said on Tuesday it sees annual profit at the upper end of its expectations, betting on strong sales at its airport and railway station snack outlets due to robust domestic and leisure travel demand.

The snack chain said it expects core profit to be at the upper end of its view of 250 million pounds-280 million pounds ($315.53 million-$353.39 million), compared with 142 million pounds in the previous year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.