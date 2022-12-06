Upper Crust owner SSP says sales recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Adds details, background

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group SSPG.L said on Tuesday its sales on average rose above pre-pandemic levels in the first eight weeks of the new financial year, benefiting from higher prices and increased domestic travel.

Sales at kiosks and outlets in train stations and airports have risen sharply over the past year, as more people returned to work and holiday demand picked up from pandemic lows.

SSP Group returned to profit in the year ended Sept. 30, reporting an underlying core profit of 142 million pounds ($172.91 million), compared with a loss of 108.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The British company, whose stores are mostly located in airports and train stations, reported a full-year revenue of 2.19 billion pounds, sharply higher than last year's 834.2 million pounds.

The company expects 2023 revenue to be in the region of 2.9 billion pounds-3 billion pounds and core profit between 250 million pounds and 280 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.