Upper Crust owner SSP returns to annual profit on strong summer travel demand

December 06, 2022 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group SSPG.L returned to annual profit on Tuesday, despite labour strife disrupting business at train stations and airports, as the company benefited from strong leisure travel demand during the summer months.

The British company, which has food outlets in train stations and airports, reported an underlying core profit of 142 million pounds ($172.91 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 108.3 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

