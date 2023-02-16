Upper Crust owner SSP Group's sales surge above pre-pandemic levels

February 16, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Snack chain group SSP Group Plc SSPG.L said on Thursday sales for the first four months of its fiscal year rose 103%, topping pre-pandemic levels, as a pick-up in travel over the holiday season lifted demand.

SSP owns pizza chain Upper Crust, which operates in airports and train stations in more than 30 countries. It said despite the impact of strikes in the UK rail network, trading across its other regions remains strong.

