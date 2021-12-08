Upper Crust owner posts bigger loss, sales still below pre-COVID levels

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Upper Crust owner SSP Group reported a bigger annual loss on Wednesday due to earlier pandemic restrictions, while sales in the first nine weeks of its new fiscal year averaged at about 66% of pre-COVID levels.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group SSPG.L reported a bigger annual loss on Wednesday due to earlier pandemic restrictions, while sales in the first nine weeks of its new fiscal year averaged at about 66% of pre-COVID levels.

The British company, which has food outlets in train stations and airports, posted an underlying pretax loss of 251 million pounds ($332.47 million) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 239.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters