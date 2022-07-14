Upper Crust owner expects strong annual sales at higher end of outlook

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's SSP said on Thursday it expects annual sales and profit to be at the upper end of its previous outlook, thanks to a recovery in air and rail travel and as passengers spend more time at its stores.

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's SSP SSPG.L said on Thursday it expects annual sales and profit to be at the upper end of its previous outlook, thanks to a recovery in air and rail travel and as passengers spend more time at its stores.

The group, which runs the Upper Crust chain of sandwich shops, expects to deliver sales in the region of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) and core profit margin of around 6%.

($1 = 0.8447 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters