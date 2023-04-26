News & Insights

US Markets

Uponor rejects rival Aliaxis' unsolicited offer

April 26, 2023 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Uponor's board

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Uponor UPONOR.HE said on Wednesday it rejected an unsolicited offer from Belgian rival Aliaxis BE0941243520.BR, adding that the suggested price of 25 euros per share did not reflect the company's value and long-term prospects.

Uponor's board unanimously rejected the offer, but said it would consider any further proposals made by Aliaxis or any other party, if it was in the best interest of its shareholders.

Aliaxis last Mondaymade a $2 billion unsolicited offer to buy Uponor, seeking to form a global water management group, and the following Monday raised its stake in the Finnish company to 10.6%.

Oras Invest, Uponor's largest shareholder with about 25.7% of the company's shares, said on the day Aliaxis made its unsolicited offer that it had no intention of accepting it.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.