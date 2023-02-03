Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.90% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $46.16. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 38.90% from its latest reported closing price of $33.23.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is $1,695MM, an increase of 39.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 9.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVH is 0.3609%, a decrease of 1.3542%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 116,433K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,846,005 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099,249 shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,262,500 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738,000 shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,644,100 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294,097 shares, representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 76.49% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 2,628,984 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514,191 shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,534,726 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437,309 shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

