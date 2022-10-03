US Markets
AGL

Upmarket food chain Eataly appoints former Autogrill exec as CEO

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Upmarket Italian food chain Eataly has appointed Andrea Cipolloni, former head of Autogrill Italia and Autogrill Europe, as its new chief executive officer.

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Upmarket Italian food chain Eataly has appointed Andrea Cipolloni, former head of Autogrill Italia and Autogrill Europe AGL.MI, as its new chief executive officer.

Last month European private equity firm Investindustrial bought a majority stake in Eataly to accelerate the food chain's global expansion.

Eataly said it aims at "a significant turnover growth, thanks to the new openings planned in North America, the creation of new formats and the growth of the e-commerce channel, as well as the development of Eataly in Italy and Europe".

Cipolloni resigned from Autogrill last month, after duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S agreed to buy the Italian airport and motorway caterer.

Eataly's former CEO Nicola Farinetti, the son of the group founder, will take on the role of president.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular