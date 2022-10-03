Upmarket food chain Eataly appoints former Autogrill exec as CEO

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Upmarket Italian food chain Eataly has appointed Andrea Cipolloni, former head of Autogrill Italia and Autogrill Europe AGL.MI, as its new chief executive officer.

Last month European private equity firm Investindustrial bought a majority stake in Eataly to accelerate the food chain's global expansion.

Eataly said it aims at "a significant turnover growth, thanks to the new openings planned in North America, the creation of new formats and the growth of the e-commerce channel, as well as the development of Eataly in Italy and Europe".

Cipolloni resigned from Autogrill last month, after duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S agreed to buy the Italian airport and motorway caterer.

Eataly's former CEO Nicola Farinetti, the son of the group founder, will take on the role of president.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Ed Osmond)

