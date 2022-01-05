UPM strike extended by two weeks

HELSINKI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A strike that shut down plants at Finnish forestry group UPM UPM.HE will be extended until Feb. 5 unless an agreement is reached before that, the paper workers union decided on Wednesday.

UPM has had production halted at its Finnish pulp, paper and biofuels factories since Jan. 1 due to a strike by three workers unions as a response to not having a new labour agreements in place when the previous agreement ended at the end of 2021.

The negotiations between UPM and the unions have been deadlocked for months with the forestry group pushing for separate agreements for different businesses and the unions demanding a company-wide collective agreement.

UPM quit collective bargaining a year ago together with other forestry employers, saying the industry wants to improve profitability by seeking alternative ways to agree on wages and working conditions. Rival Stora Enso in October signed a company-wide agreement.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Jason Neely)

