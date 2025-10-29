Markets

UPM Q3 Profit Declines

October 29, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UPM (RPL.F) reported third quarter profit of 18 million euros compared to 246 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.03 euros compared to 0.44 euros. Comparable profit declined to 103 million euros from 236 million euros. Comparable EBIT decreased by 47% to 153 million euros. Comparable EPS was 0.19 euros compared to 0.42 euros. Third quarter sales were 2.30 billion euros compared to 2.52 billion euros, a year ago.

UPM projects comparable EBIT in second half to be approximately in the range of 425-650 million euros.

