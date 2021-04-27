Banking

UPM Q1 profit flat as pulp market recovers

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published

Finnish pulp and paper producer UPM on Tuesday posted flat comparable operating profit for January-March, as stronger pulp demand balanced weakening paper market.

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper producer UPM UPM.HE on Tuesday posted flat comparable operating profit for January-March, as stronger pulp demand balanced weakening paper market.

"Pulp demand has continued to be good and pulp prices have increased rapidly," UPM said in a statement.

In mid-April UPM pre-released first-quarter numbers and forecasts for rising profit for the first half and full year.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Essi Lehto)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why are interest rates important to investors?

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracy month to discuss why interest rates are important to investors.

    Apr 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular