UPM Q1 profit flat as pulp market recovers

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper producer UPM UPM.HE on Tuesday posted flat comparable operating profit for January-March, as stronger pulp demand balanced weakening paper market.

"Pulp demand has continued to be good and pulp prices have increased rapidly," UPM said in a statement.

In mid-April UPM pre-released first-quarter numbers and forecasts for rising profit for the first half and full year.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Essi Lehto)

